Green tirade directed at Durant on purpose

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 4:23AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS
...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
Today
Hi25°
Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow
Tonight
Lo24°
Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix
Thursday
Hi36°
Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain
Thursday Night
Lo31°
Mostly Cloudy
Friday
Hi37°
Slight Chance Showers
Friday Night
Lo28°
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Hi37°
Mostly Sunny
Saturday Night
Lo25°
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Hi35°
Mostly Sunny
Sunday Night
Lo23°
Partly Cloudy