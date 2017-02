My husband hated to garden because as a child his only contact with gardening was weeding; he detested the back-breaking hoeing.

My parents believed that gardening was a family activity. My mother first took me and my sisters out to the garden when we were 2. And I have a distinctive memory of scooting on my rump in the garden and patting the potato starts into the silty soil and singing each potato a lullaby — my mother was very…