Jim Sherman

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 9:13AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road. * Ice Accumulations...one tenth to one quarter of an inch.

Today Hi25 ° Heavy Snow

Tonight Lo24 ° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday Hi36 ° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night Lo31 ° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Hi37 ° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night Lo28 ° Partly Cloudy

Saturday Hi37 ° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night Lo25 ° Partly Cloudy

Sunday Hi35 ° Mostly Sunny