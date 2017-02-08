Jim Sherman
Jim Sherman, 54, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.…
Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 9:13AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS
Hi25° Heavy Snow
Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix
Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain
Lo31° Mostly Cloudy
Hi37° Slight Chance Showers
Lo28° Partly Cloudy
Hi37° Mostly Sunny
Lo25° Partly Cloudy
Hi35° Mostly Sunny
Lo23° Partly Cloudy
Jim Sherman, 54, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.…