Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 9:13AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road. * Ice Accumulations...one tenth to one quarter of an inch.

Today

Hi25° Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Marion E. Hanson

Marion E. Hanson, 86, of Brewster, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, and Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

