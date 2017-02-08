The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 9:13AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road. * Ice Accumulations...one tenth to one quarter of an inch.

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Maxine H. Peterson

Website Staff
Maxine H. Peterson

Sun City West, AZ

Maxine H. Peterson, 93, of Sun City West, AZ, died January 28, 2017. Mrs.
Peterson was born on August 5, 1923, in Delta, UT. She married Richard N.
“Dick” Peterson in 1943. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1963, where Mrs.
Peterson taught elementary school and worked beside her husband in the Arctic
Circle Drive Inn. In 1987, she and Dick retired to Sun City West, where he
died in 1991.

Mrs. Peterson is survived by two daughters: Diane Coke of Gurnee, IL, and K.
Jean Peterson of Wadsworth, IL; three granddaughters, and eight great-
grandchildren.

A Private Service will be held in Sun City West for the inurnment next to her
husband. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Memorial and Honor Program,
Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT, 84108, or on
the web at https://donate.huntsmancancer.org/2015-general-donation.

