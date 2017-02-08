Maxine H. Peterson

Sun City West, AZ

Maxine H. Peterson, 93, of Sun City West, AZ, died January 28, 2017. Mrs.

Peterson was born on August 5, 1923, in Delta, UT. She married Richard N.

“Dick” Peterson in 1943. They moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1963, where Mrs.

Peterson taught elementary school and worked beside her husband in the Arctic

Circle Drive Inn. In 1987, she and Dick retired to Sun City West, where he

died in 1991.

Mrs. Peterson is survived by two daughters: Diane Coke of Gurnee, IL, and K.

Jean Peterson of Wadsworth, IL; three granddaughters, and eight great-

grandchildren.

A Private Service will be held in Sun City West for the inurnment next to her

husband. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Memorial and Honor Program,

Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT, 84108, or on

the web at https://donate.huntsmancancer.org/2015-general-donation.