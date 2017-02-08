Community Connections | More than $15,000 raised for Erik Rodriguez’ medical expenses

WENATCHEE – Dutch Bros Wenatchee Valley on Friday partnered with the community to raise $15,020.00 in support of Erik Rodriguez' medical expenses.

The company donated the entire day’s proceeds while many customers donated more money when visiting the area’s three Dutch Bros coffee shops.

Rodriguez underwent heart transplant surgery Jan. 27. After experiencing minor complications following the surgery, Rodriguez is now in recovery.

The money raised will be given to the Rodriguez family to assist with Erik’s medical expenses and…