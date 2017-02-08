The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 2:55PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

This Afternoon

Hi21° Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Fog

Community Connections | More than $15,000 raised for Erik Rodriguez’ medical expenses

by Tricia Cook
Art of Community
WENATCHEE – Dutch Bros Wenatchee Valley on Friday partnered with the community to raise $15,020.00 in support of Erik Rodriguez' medical expenses. 

The company donated the entire day’s proceeds while many customers donated more money when visiting the area’s three Dutch Bros coffee shops.

Rodriguez underwent heart transplant surgery Jan. 27. After experiencing minor complications following the surgery, Rodriguez is now in recovery.

The money raised will be given to the Rodriguez family to assist with Erik’s medical expenses and…

