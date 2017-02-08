The Wenatchee World

Weather:

20°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 2:55PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

This Afternoon

Hi21° Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Fog

Newhouse seeks to hasten dam, water storage projects

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse has introduced legislation to speed up planning and approval for new dams and reservoirs built by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The bill could help advance projects like supplying more water to the Odessa Subarea, where groundwater wells have been depleted, according to staff members at Newhouse's office. It is not directed at helping specific projects, but would spur development and construction of not only multi-purpose dams and reservoirs, but also water recycling…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 