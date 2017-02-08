Newhouse seeks to hasten dam, water storage projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Congressman Dan Newhouse has introduced legislation to speed up planning and approval for new dams and reservoirs built by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The bill could help advance projects like supplying more water to the Odessa Subarea, where groundwater wells have been depleted, according to staff members at Newhouse's office. It is not directed at helping specific projects, but would spur development and construction of not only multi-purpose dams and reservoirs, but also water recycling…