Old news | Area fruit growers travel to Texas in 1963

Winter Storm Warning issued February 07 at 10:00PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO

Overnight Lo15 ° Patchy Fog

Wednesday Hi25 ° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Wednesday Night Lo24 ° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday Hi36 ° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night Lo31 ° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Hi37 ° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night Lo28 ° Partly Cloudy

Saturday Hi37 ° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night Lo25 ° Partly Cloudy