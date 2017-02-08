The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 2:55PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

This Afternoon

Hi21° Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Fog

Past, present, and future: Can Jean Segura be the best M’s shortstop since A-Rod?

by By Ryan DivishThe Seattle Times
There are just certain positions that some teams struggle to fill. The Mariners’ struggles to find a competent starting catcher since the retirement of Dan Wilson has already been covered here. There have been countless stories written in past years about their difficulty in finding a good left fielder, particularly when the Mariners were experiencing their highest levels of success.

But in looking at the Mariners’ shortstops over the years, that spot hasn’t been a source of great production or…

