Pat Wisemore

Leavenworth, WA

Pat Wisemore, “Patricia Louise Hawver”, 83, a longtime resident of

Leavenworth, WA, died Thursday morning, February 2, 2017, at Central

Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Pat, and her twin sister, Betsy, were born

in Milwaukee, WI, October 19, 1933. Pat moved with her family to Peshastin,

WA, when she was very young and received her early education. She graduated

from Leavenworth High School and attended Central Washington University to

receive her Teacher’s Degree. She met her future husband and soulmate, Howard

Wisemore, during high school and they were married January 23, 1954. Pat

taught 1st Grade in Spokane and Cashmere. In the late 70’s, Pat and Howard

moved to Leavenworth, where they built a log home and raised a family. Pat

worked and volunteered at the Upper Valley Christian School in Leavenworth for

many years and was very active at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene,

where she pursued her passion to serve Jesus Christ. Both Pat and Howard were

known as being “Prayer Warriors,” loving and caring for everyone around them.

Pat enjoyed Bible study, family, gardening, camping, crocheting, baking, and

coffee with friends.

Pat is survived by her three children: Craig (Carmen) Wisemore of Cashmere,

WA, Sue (David) Adams of Nampa, ID, and John (Ernestine) Wisemore of

Leavenworth, WA; her grandchildren: Justin, Aaron, Ali, Nikki, Katie,

Nicholas, Karlie and Kassidy. She was preceded in death by her husband;

parents; two sisters; and two brothers.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held on Friday, February

10, 2017, at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene at 1:00 p.m. Refreshments

will follow and will include some of Pat’s favorite desserts. Memorial

contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Christian School at 111 Ski Hill

Drive, Leavenworth, WA, 98826. Ward’s Funeral Chapel of Leavenworth is in

charge of the arrangements.