Pat Wisemore
Pat Wisemore
Leavenworth, WA
Pat Wisemore, “Patricia Louise Hawver”, 83, a longtime resident of
Leavenworth, WA, died Thursday morning, February 2, 2017, at Central
Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Pat, and her twin sister, Betsy, were born
in Milwaukee, WI, October 19, 1933. Pat moved with her family to Peshastin,
WA, when she was very young and received her early education. She graduated
from Leavenworth High School and attended Central Washington University to
receive her Teacher’s Degree. She met her future husband and soulmate, Howard
Wisemore, during high school and they were married January 23, 1954. Pat
taught 1st Grade in Spokane and Cashmere. In the late 70’s, Pat and Howard
moved to Leavenworth, where they built a log home and raised a family. Pat
worked and volunteered at the Upper Valley Christian School in Leavenworth for
many years and was very active at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene,
where she pursued her passion to serve Jesus Christ. Both Pat and Howard were
known as being “Prayer Warriors,” loving and caring for everyone around them.
Pat enjoyed Bible study, family, gardening, camping, crocheting, baking, and
coffee with friends.
Pat is survived by her three children: Craig (Carmen) Wisemore of Cashmere,
WA, Sue (David) Adams of Nampa, ID, and John (Ernestine) Wisemore of
Leavenworth, WA; her grandchildren: Justin, Aaron, Ali, Nikki, Katie,
Nicholas, Karlie and Kassidy. She was preceded in death by her husband;
parents; two sisters; and two brothers.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held on Friday, February
10, 2017, at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene at 1:00 p.m. Refreshments
will follow and will include some of Pat’s favorite desserts. Memorial
contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Christian School at 111 Ski Hill
Drive, Leavenworth, WA, 98826. Ward’s Funeral Chapel of Leavenworth is in
charge of the arrangements.
Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.
A few important points:
For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy