The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 9:13AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road. * Ice Accumulations...one tenth to one quarter of an inch.

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Pat Wisemore

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

Photo provided

Pat Wisemore

Leavenworth, WA

Pat Wisemore, “Patricia Louise Hawver”, 83, a longtime resident of
Leavenworth, WA, died Thursday morning, February 2, 2017, at Central
Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Pat, and her twin sister, Betsy, were born
in Milwaukee, WI, October 19, 1933. Pat moved with her family to Peshastin,
WA, when she was very young and received her early education. She graduated
from Leavenworth High School and attended Central Washington University to
receive her Teacher’s Degree. She met her future husband and soulmate, Howard
Wisemore, during high school and they were married January 23, 1954. Pat
taught 1st Grade in Spokane and Cashmere. In the late 70’s, Pat and Howard
moved to Leavenworth, where they built a log home and raised a family. Pat
worked and volunteered at the Upper Valley Christian School in Leavenworth for
many years and was very active at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene,
where she pursued her passion to serve Jesus Christ. Both Pat and Howard were
known as being “Prayer Warriors,” loving and caring for everyone around them.
Pat enjoyed Bible study, family, gardening, camping, crocheting, baking, and
coffee with friends.

Pat is survived by her three children: Craig (Carmen) Wisemore of Cashmere,
WA, Sue (David) Adams of Nampa, ID, and John (Ernestine) Wisemore of
Leavenworth, WA; her grandchildren: Justin, Aaron, Ali, Nikki, Katie,
Nicholas, Karlie and Kassidy. She was preceded in death by her husband;
parents; two sisters; and two brothers.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held on Friday, February
10, 2017, at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene at 1:00 p.m. Refreshments
will follow and will include some of Pat’s favorite desserts. Memorial
contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Christian School at 111 Ski Hill
Drive, Leavenworth, WA, 98826. Ward’s Funeral Chapel of Leavenworth is in
charge of the arrangements.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 