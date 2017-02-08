Plain ski trails: Boosting community and the fun factor

PLAIN — The Plain Valley Nordic Ski Trails system is designed “For anybody who wants to connect with community and ski a diversity of groomed trails,” said system marketing manager Kate Tollefson.

The trail system includes confidence-building flatter loops for beginners. For more advanced skiers, this year the trails have doubled to over 24 kilometers of groomed “corduroy” and tracks to suit both skate and classic skiers, covering a wide range of terrain and levels of difficulty. There is also…