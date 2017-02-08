The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 2:55PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

This Afternoon

Hi21° Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Fog

PUD ends 2016 with budget boost from Alcoa

by Christine Pratt
Business
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD ended 2016 with $20 million more than planned by rescheduling big capital projects and retaining revenues from surplus energy that Alcoa didn’t need to power its idled Wenatchee Works smelter.

The utility ended last year with a budget surplus of $95.7 million, up $20.1 million from the budget forecast, Kelly Boyd, the PUD’s chief financial officer, told commissioners Monday.

Net wholesale revenue, the PUD’s largest revenue source, is derived from the sale of power…

