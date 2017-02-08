PUD ends 2016 with budget boost from Alcoa

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD ended 2016 with $20 million more than planned by rescheduling big capital projects and retaining revenues from surplus energy that Alcoa didn’t need to power its idled Wenatchee Works smelter.

The utility ended last year with a budget surplus of $95.7 million, up $20.1 million from the budget forecast, Kelly Boyd, the PUD’s chief financial officer, told commissioners Monday.

Net wholesale revenue, the PUD’s largest revenue source, is derived from the sale of power…