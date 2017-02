ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers and Mike Napoli agreed to terms on a one-year contract that brings the 35-year-old back for his third stint with the club. The deal is contingent on Napoli passing a physical. Napoli will be utilized as a first baseman and designated hitter for Texas. He was a member of the Rangers in 2011-12 — making his lone All-Star team in 2012 — and again for the latter part of the 2015 campaign.