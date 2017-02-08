The Wenatchee World

Weather:

17°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 9:13AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road. * Ice Accumulations...one tenth to one quarter of an inch.

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Robert Neil Dahmer

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

Photo provided

Robert Neil Dahmer

American Fork, UT

Robert Neil Dahmer passed away in his home in American Fork, UT, on Thursday,
February 2, 2017, at the age of 79 from congestive heart failure. He was
surrounded by his wife, their five children and spouses, and many of his
grandchildren. Robert Dahmer was born in Pocatello, ID, on July 10, 1937,
where he grew up and graduated from Pocatello High School. Later he attended
Utah State University in Logan, UT. Robert was a proud Aggie, graduating with
a degree in Civil Engineering. During this time, he married Kathleen Lund in
the Idaho Falls Temple on August 14, 1959. Robert then enlisted in the Navy
and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. Afterwards, he was
assigned to Hawthorne, Nevada Naval Ammunition Depot. Four years later, Robert
moved his family to Pocatello, ID, and commissioned a US Navy Seabee Reserve
Unit. After the Navy, Robert worked for American Oil (Bountiful, UT), Pacific
Northwest Bell (Seattle, WA), and Huntsman Chemical Corporation (California
and Washington). Eventually, Robert and his family made their permanent home
in the Wenatchee Valley in Washington. Robert owned and managed an apple
orchard on the Columbia river in Orondo, WA, and then later moved to East
Wenatchee, WA, to practice Civil Engineering for the next 20 plus years.
Robert also served as a Bishop and Stake President for the Church of Jesus
Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving and helping many in his community. His
final service as a caregiver in Wenatchee was for his sweet wife, Kathleen,
who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Robert and Kathleen moved to American
Fork, UT, to be surrounded by their children and grandchildren.

Robert is predeceased by his parents, George and Martha (White) Dahmer. Robert
is survived by his wife, Kathleen Lund Dahmer (79) of 57 years. Robert is also
survived by his sister, Jolene “Jody” Jessop (Middleton, ID); and his 5
children in Utah: Richard N. Dahmer of Salt Lake City, Lynne A. Thorley of
Lindon, Jennifer L. Johnson of Pleasant Grove, Molly M. Holmes of Cedar Hills,
and Joshua R. Dahmer of Pleasant Grove.

Funeral Services will be held on February 9, 2017, from 7:00-8:00 p.m., at 204
S. Center St., American Fork, UT, with a viewing to be held prior from
5:30-6:30 p.m. On February 11, 2017, there will be a Graveside Service from
11:00-11:30 a.m. at the Teton Cemetery, 5644 E. 3000 N., Sugar City, ID. Those
who desire to leave messages to the family may do so on Facebook under “Robert
Neil Dahmer Memorial Website”.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 