Robert Neil Dahmer

American Fork, UT

Robert Neil Dahmer passed away in his home in American Fork, UT, on Thursday,

February 2, 2017, at the age of 79 from congestive heart failure. He was

surrounded by his wife, their five children and spouses, and many of his

grandchildren. Robert Dahmer was born in Pocatello, ID, on July 10, 1937,

where he grew up and graduated from Pocatello High School. Later he attended

Utah State University in Logan, UT. Robert was a proud Aggie, graduating with

a degree in Civil Engineering. During this time, he married Kathleen Lund in

the Idaho Falls Temple on August 14, 1959. Robert then enlisted in the Navy

and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. Afterwards, he was

assigned to Hawthorne, Nevada Naval Ammunition Depot. Four years later, Robert

moved his family to Pocatello, ID, and commissioned a US Navy Seabee Reserve

Unit. After the Navy, Robert worked for American Oil (Bountiful, UT), Pacific

Northwest Bell (Seattle, WA), and Huntsman Chemical Corporation (California

and Washington). Eventually, Robert and his family made their permanent home

in the Wenatchee Valley in Washington. Robert owned and managed an apple

orchard on the Columbia river in Orondo, WA, and then later moved to East

Wenatchee, WA, to practice Civil Engineering for the next 20 plus years.

Robert also served as a Bishop and Stake President for the Church of Jesus

Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving and helping many in his community. His

final service as a caregiver in Wenatchee was for his sweet wife, Kathleen,

who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Robert and Kathleen moved to American

Fork, UT, to be surrounded by their children and grandchildren.

Robert is predeceased by his parents, George and Martha (White) Dahmer. Robert

is survived by his wife, Kathleen Lund Dahmer (79) of 57 years. Robert is also

survived by his sister, Jolene “Jody” Jessop (Middleton, ID); and his 5

children in Utah: Richard N. Dahmer of Salt Lake City, Lynne A. Thorley of

Lindon, Jennifer L. Johnson of Pleasant Grove, Molly M. Holmes of Cedar Hills,

and Joshua R. Dahmer of Pleasant Grove.

Funeral Services will be held on February 9, 2017, from 7:00-8:00 p.m., at 204

S. Center St., American Fork, UT, with a viewing to be held prior from

5:30-6:30 p.m. On February 11, 2017, there will be a Graveside Service from

11:00-11:30 a.m. at the Teton Cemetery, 5644 E. 3000 N., Sugar City, ID. Those

who desire to leave messages to the family may do so on Facebook under “Robert

Neil Dahmer Memorial Website”.