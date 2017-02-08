Robert Neil Dahmer
Robert Neil Dahmer
American Fork, UT
Robert Neil Dahmer passed away in his home in American Fork, UT, on Thursday,
February 2, 2017, at the age of 79 from congestive heart failure. He was
surrounded by his wife, their five children and spouses, and many of his
grandchildren. Robert Dahmer was born in Pocatello, ID, on July 10, 1937,
where he grew up and graduated from Pocatello High School. Later he attended
Utah State University in Logan, UT. Robert was a proud Aggie, graduating with
a degree in Civil Engineering. During this time, he married Kathleen Lund in
the Idaho Falls Temple on August 14, 1959. Robert then enlisted in the Navy
and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. Afterwards, he was
assigned to Hawthorne, Nevada Naval Ammunition Depot. Four years later, Robert
moved his family to Pocatello, ID, and commissioned a US Navy Seabee Reserve
Unit. After the Navy, Robert worked for American Oil (Bountiful, UT), Pacific
Northwest Bell (Seattle, WA), and Huntsman Chemical Corporation (California
and Washington). Eventually, Robert and his family made their permanent home
in the Wenatchee Valley in Washington. Robert owned and managed an apple
orchard on the Columbia river in Orondo, WA, and then later moved to East
Wenatchee, WA, to practice Civil Engineering for the next 20 plus years.
Robert also served as a Bishop and Stake President for the Church of Jesus
Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving and helping many in his community. His
final service as a caregiver in Wenatchee was for his sweet wife, Kathleen,
who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Robert and Kathleen moved to American
Fork, UT, to be surrounded by their children and grandchildren.
Robert is predeceased by his parents, George and Martha (White) Dahmer. Robert
is survived by his wife, Kathleen Lund Dahmer (79) of 57 years. Robert is also
survived by his sister, Jolene “Jody” Jessop (Middleton, ID); and his 5
children in Utah: Richard N. Dahmer of Salt Lake City, Lynne A. Thorley of
Lindon, Jennifer L. Johnson of Pleasant Grove, Molly M. Holmes of Cedar Hills,
and Joshua R. Dahmer of Pleasant Grove.
Funeral Services will be held on February 9, 2017, from 7:00-8:00 p.m., at 204
S. Center St., American Fork, UT, with a viewing to be held prior from
5:30-6:30 p.m. On February 11, 2017, there will be a Graveside Service from
11:00-11:30 a.m. at the Teton Cemetery, 5644 E. 3000 N., Sugar City, ID. Those
who desire to leave messages to the family may do so on Facebook under “Robert
Neil Dahmer Memorial Website”.
