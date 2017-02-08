The Wenatchee World

Weather:

16°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 4:23AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Storm add Swords in trade

by World news services
SEATTLE — The Storm upgraded its front line with a three-team trade that brings in fifth-year veteran Carolyn Swords, a 6-foot-6 center who started the past two seasons with the New York Liberty.

Seattle swapped its sixth and 18th picks in the 2017 WNBA draft with the Washington Mystics in exchange for Swords and the Mystics’ No. 15 pick. Washington acquired Swords from New York in exchange for center Kia Vaughn and guard Bria Hartley.

Last season, Swords started all 34…

Advertisements

 