Storm add Swords in trade

SEATTLE — The Storm upgraded its front line with a three-team trade that brings in fifth-year veteran Carolyn Swords, a 6-foot-6 center who started the past two seasons with the New York Liberty.

Seattle swapped its sixth and 18th picks in the 2017 WNBA draft with the Washington Mystics in exchange for Swords and the Mystics’ No. 15 pick. Washington acquired Swords from New York in exchange for center Kia Vaughn and guard Bria Hartley.

Last season, Swords started all 34…