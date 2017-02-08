Storm warning prompts cancellations, delays

NCW — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for all of North Central Washington. Forecasters are predicting 7 to 10 inches of snow from the Waterville Plateau to the Wenatchee Valley, 10 to 14 inches in the Cascade valleys, and one to two feet in the mountains.

With the warning in effect from midday Wednesday until midday Thursday, some school activities and government meetings are being canceled. This list will be updated as new information arrives:

Schools

The Wenatchee School District announced there will be no after school programs or activities on Wednesday. All high school and middle school games are cancelled. Regular buses will run on schedule. After School Program buses are canceled. After School Daycare will be provided—please pick up your child as early as possible.

Lake Chelan School District: Afters has been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be no Afters transportation. This will only affect students who have Afters or Imagine Learning on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Parents have been notified by phone message. In addition, middle school basketball trips to Eastmont, and all trips for sports are canceled for today. All middle school clubs, activities and sports practices after school are also canceled for today. High school basketball and wrestling practices due to Districts will be immediately after school. There will be no late practices to ensure students drive and travel home safely.

Manson School District: The Manson Trojans basketball game against Soap Lake for tonight has been cancelled. The game will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Manson High School gymnasium.

Government meetings

The Douglas County Planning Commission meeting, schduled for Wednesday night, is cancelled. Items on the agenda will be discussed at the next regular meeting on March 8.

Senior Center

The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center will be closed Thursday.