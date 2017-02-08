Tracy Warner | Be persuasive and win support

I get questions. People ask, in our democratic system how do we best join the resistance to President Donald Trump and his policies? How do we bring change? How do we gain influence and give our support to political forces of freedom, compassion and magnanimity?

I have a stock answer, as I have mentioned here before, which is pay attention, seek out news from legitimate sources (not just those tailored to your ideological preferences), vote, insist your elected representatives meet…