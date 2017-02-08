The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 9:13AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road. * Ice Accumulations...one tenth to one quarter of an inch.

Today

Hi25° Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

Tracy Warner | Be persuasive and win support

by Tracy WarnerEditorial Page Editor
Commentary
I get questions. People ask, in our democratic system how do we best join the resistance to President Donald Trump and his policies? How do we bring change? How do we gain influence and give our support to political forces of freedom, compassion and magnanimity?

I have a stock answer, as I have mentioned here before, which is pay attention, seek out news from legitimate sources (not just those tailored to your ideological preferences), vote, insist your elected representatives meet…

