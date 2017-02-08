U.S. Court of Appeals considers challenge to Trump travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries as a key element of national security, hours before a federal appeals court considered his most divisive action since taking office last month.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments Tuesday from Justice Department lawyers and opposing attorneys for the states of Washington and Minnesota about whether to restore the ban.

“A ruling is not expected to…