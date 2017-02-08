The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 4:23AM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

Today

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Tonight

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo23° Partly Cloudy

U.S. Court of Appeals considers challenge to Trump travel ban

by Dan Levine and Emily StephensonReuters
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast his travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries as a key element of national security, hours before a federal appeals court considered his most divisive action since taking office last month.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments Tuesday from Justice Department lawyers and opposing attorneys for the states of Washington and Minnesota about whether to restore the ban.

Advertisements

 