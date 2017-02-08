The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 08 at 2:55PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop, Stehekin, Conconully, Blewett Pass, Loup Loup Pass, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road.

This Afternoon

Hi21° Snow

Tonight

Lo21° Snow

Thursday

Hi36° Rain then Rain Likely

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi33° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Fog

UW recruiting class of 2015 could be one of school’s best

by By Adam JudeThe Seattle Times
A week ago, the Huskies announced the signing of 18 recruits for their 2017 recruiting class. Today, a review of Washington’s 2015 recruiting class.

In their first recruiting class at Washington, Chris Petersen and his coaching staff did well to bring in a respectable crop of talent on National Signing Day in 2014.

That class featured defensive backs Budda Baker and Sidney Jones, both potential first-round NFL draft picks this year, and when considered the complications of recruiting during a…

