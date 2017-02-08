Wine of the Week | Jones of Washington 2015 Sauvignon Blanc

Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition. We’ll feature other top winners in the coming weeks.

Jones of Washington 2015 Sauvignon Blanc, $17

Review: The 2014 edition of this gorgeous wine won Best of Show in the 2015 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition, and this vintage is its equal. Aromas of fresh herbs, passion fruit and a hint of gooseberry give way to flavors of tropical fruit, including…