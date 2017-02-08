The Wenatchee World

Winter Storm Warning issued February 07 at 10:00PM PST until February 09 at 1:00PM PST by NWS

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY... .A moist and cold low pressure system is expected to initially bring accumulating snow across the region, followed by a change over period that could include freezing rain and sleet for parts of the region. In the mountains, more heavy snow is anticipated. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO

Overnight

Lo15° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi25° Snow Showers Likely and Patchy Fog then Heavy Snow

Wednesday Night

Lo24° Heavy Snow then Wintry Mix

Thursday

Hi36° Wintry Mix Likely then Chance Rain

Thursday Night

Lo31° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi37° Slight Chance Showers

Friday Night

Lo28° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi37° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo25° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Mostly Sunny

Wine of the Week | Jones of Washington 2015 Sauvignon Blanc

by Marco MartinezFeatures editor
Judges awarded this wine a Double Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition. We’ll feature other top winners in the coming weeks. 

 

Jones of Washington 2015 Sauvignon Blanc, $17

Review: The 2014 edition of this gorgeous wine won Best of Show in the 2015 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition, and this vintage is its equal. Aromas of fresh herbs, passion fruit and a hint of gooseberry give way to flavors of tropical fruit, including…

