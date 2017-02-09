The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued February 09 at 3:19AM PST until February 09 at 12:00PM PST by NWS

.A moist and cold low pressure system currently moving through the region will bring a mixture of rain/snow and freezing rain to parts of the region. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued an Ice Storm Warning...which is in effect until noon PST today. The Winter

Today

Hi35° Wintry Mix then Chance Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Monday

Hi35° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

31 reported injured after Louisiana tornadoes

by Bryn StoleReuters
BATON ROUGE, La. — Some 31 people were reported injured after six tornadoes tore through New Orleans and other parts of Louisiana, pounding across highways and streets and leaving trees, power lines and homes leveled by Wednesday morning.

Federal and state damage assessment teams on Wednesday began working to see if Louisiana can qualify for federal assistance, Mike Steele, communications director for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said.

Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of…

