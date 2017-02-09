The Wenatchee World

Adrián and Keisha Castañeda: Life with an undocumented immigrant is difficult, but fulfilling

Website Staff
This is the third in a series of stories about a married couple with three kids in the Wenatchee Valley. Keisha grew up in the United States and is a teacher at Joyful Scholars Montessori and her husband Adrián an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

Keisha Castañeda was a volunteer coordinator for the Literacy Council of Chelan and Douglas Counties when she first met Adrián. When he showed a romantic interest in her, she initially resisted because of his undocumented status.

