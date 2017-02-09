Avalanche danger high in parts of NCW

LAKE WENATCHEE — A garage ping-pong game between a dad and two young boys was interrupted Thursday when an avalanche swept four feet of snow through the closed garage door, forcing the three to flee, unharmed, through a small side door.

“It was a significant slide. It could have done a lot more damage,” said Sgt. Kent Sisson, with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. “They’re lucky it kind of tapered off at the garage wall.”

The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle has issued a warning for high avalanche danger through Thursday evening for the Stevens Pass and the central Eastern slopes of the North Cascades, including mountainous areas of Chelan County.

A decreasing chance of precipitation should reduce the danger by tomorrow, despite forcasted warming temperatures, Garth Ferber, avalanche meteorologist, said Thursday.

Recreationists should avoid the backcountry, the warning says.

The warning doesn’t apply to ski areas where avalanche-mitigation work is performed, the warning said. Avalanche-mitigation is performed at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort, spokesman Tony Hickok said Thursday.

The impacted home is in the 23200 block of Lake Wenatchee Highway as is runs along the lake’s north shore, Sisson said. The home is across the highway from the lake. Sisson decline to release the family’s names.

The slide came down from the high on the southern aspect of Dirty Face Mountain, wrapped around and entered the west-facing garage door, which was closed, Sisson said. It was reported at about 11:30 a.m.

The slide knocked the door off its tracks and pushed a pickup and SUV, which were parked in the driveway, into each other, Sisson said.

By Thursday afternoon, Sisson said neighbors had arrived with an excavator, backhoe, small dozer and shovels to help clear the slide.

“If you live below a slope, that’s what we’re worried about,” Sisson said. “These folks did.”