Calling all ‘Girls Who Code,’ your nation needs you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This can be you. This can be you. This can be you.

Kansas City women living the life of engineers, computer scientists and mathematicians more than ever are telling this story to girls wherever they can find them.

Here’s Annissa Freeman of Shawnee, chaperoning the Kansas City Girls Who Code club on a recent visit to the Apple store on the Country Club Plaza.

She wants the girls to know that “I love the work I…