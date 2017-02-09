Donald Locke

Wenatchee, WA

Donald Locke was born in Tacoma, WA, on September 25, 1941, and died in

Wenatchee, WA, February 4, 2017. Don lived in Oregon and Montana most of his

adult life, moving to Wenatchee, WA, last year.

Don is survived by his wife, Martha Locke; son, Michael Locke, and wife,

Andrea; granddaughters: Kelly and Nicole. Also surviving are his mother, Mary

Locke; and sisters, Nancy Dalpiaz and Mary Ursin.

A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Wenatchee,

941 Washington St., on February 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Those who wish to make

a gift in memory of Don may direct it to the church. Please express your

thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee, WA.

Condolences may be sent in care of the funeral home at 302 Ninth Street,

Wenatchee, WA 98801.