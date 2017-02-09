The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued February 09 at 9:05AM PST until February 09 at 12:00PM PST by NWS

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * Locations...Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, Mansfield, and Badger Mountain Road. * Temperatures...in the mid 20s. * Ice Accumulations...up to an additional tenth of an inch. * Timing...Another round of sleet and freezing rain is expected

Today

Hi35° Wintry Mix then Chance Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Monday

Hi35° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Donald Locke

Website Staff
Donald Locke

Wenatchee, WA

Donald Locke was born in Tacoma, WA, on September 25, 1941, and died in
Wenatchee, WA, February 4, 2017. Don lived in Oregon and Montana most of his
adult life, moving to Wenatchee, WA, last year.

Don is survived by his wife, Martha Locke; son, Michael Locke, and wife,
Andrea; granddaughters: Kelly and Nicole. Also surviving are his mother, Mary
Locke; and sisters, Nancy Dalpiaz and Mary Ursin.

A Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Wenatchee,
941 Washington St., on February 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Those who wish to make
a gift in memory of Don may direct it to the church. Please express your
thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home of Wenatchee, WA.
Condolences may be sent in care of the funeral home at 302 Ninth Street,
Wenatchee, WA 98801.

