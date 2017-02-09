The Wenatchee World

Eastmont High School distinguished alumnus nominations open for 2017

by Tricia Cook
EAST WENATCHEE — Nominations are currently being accepted for the Eastmont Foundation’s 2017 Eastmont High School Distinguished Alumnus Award. The deadline for 2017 nominations is Apr. 1.

From the foundation’s nomination form: “(Nominees) should have distinguished themselves through their achievements in their field or contributions to society. The nominees’ accomplishments should reflect credit on their association with Eastmont High School. Support for such nominations shall come from personal opinions and documented evidence. Distinguished Alumnus Award nominees must have graduated at…

