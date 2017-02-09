Grizzly bear meetings set for next week

NCW — The National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host three open house meetings in North Central Washington next week to answer questions and hear comments about a draft proposal to recover grizzly bears in the North Cascades.

Four options are outlined in a draft Environmental Impact statement, along with the goal of eventually having a population of 200 grizzly bears.

Options range from taking no action to releasing from 5 to 7 bears every year…