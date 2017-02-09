The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued February 09 at 3:19AM PST until February 09 at 12:00PM PST by NWS

.A moist and cold low pressure system currently moving through the region will bring a mixture of rain/snow and freezing rain to parts of the region. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued an Ice Storm Warning...which is in effect until noon PST today. The Winter

Janice Franz talent show celebrates 20 years

by Holly Thorpe
One of the valley’s most well-known benefit shows starts this week on Wednesday, with over 30 acts competing to perform on Feb. 17.

The 20th Annual Janice Franz Talent Show will benefit Wendy Skalisky, a local volunteer at the Wellness Place who is currently battling breast cancer.

“For 24 years, Wendy Skalisky has been a champion for cancer patients in our region. She is an unquestionably selfless person. At Wellness Place, a regional cancer support non-profit, we refer those enduring…

