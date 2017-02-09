Janice Franz talent show celebrates 20 years

One of the valley’s most well-known benefit shows starts this week on Wednesday, with over 30 acts competing to perform on Feb. 17.

The 20th Annual Janice Franz Talent Show will benefit Wendy Skalisky, a local volunteer at the Wellness Place who is currently battling breast cancer.

“For 24 years, Wendy Skalisky has been a champion for cancer patients in our region. She is an unquestionably selfless person. At Wellness Place, a regional cancer support non-profit, we refer those enduring…