Kids who love birdwatching can let their hobby help scientists

Do you know how bird population numbers are gathered? Scientists have figured out, for example, that Eastern bluebirds are seen in the Washington, D.C., area much more now than 10 years ago.

But how? Scientists find answers to changing bird populations, habits and habitats in part by asking bird-lovers to help. One way is through Project FeederWatch, a program run by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology that’s celebrating its 30th year.

You can join the celebration and have fun while…