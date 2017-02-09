The Wenatchee World

Ice Storm Warning issued February 09 at 3:19AM PST until February 09 at 12:00PM PST by NWS

.A moist and cold low pressure system currently moving through the region will bring a mixture of rain/snow and freezing rain to parts of the region. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued an Ice Storm Warning...which is in effect until noon PST today. The Winter

Today

Hi35° Wintry Mix then Chance Wintry Mix

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Monday

Hi35° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Kids who love birdwatching can let their hobby help scientists

by Ann Cameron SiegalThe Washington Post
Features
Do you know how bird population numbers are gathered? Scientists have figured out, for example, that Eastern bluebirds are seen in the Washington, D.C., area much more now than 10 years ago.

But how? Scientists find answers to changing bird populations, habits and habitats in part by asking bird-lovers to help. One way is through Project FeederWatch, a program run by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology that’s celebrating its 30th year.

You can join the celebration and have fun while…

Advertisements

 