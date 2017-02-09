Local immigration lawyer to speak at WVC

WENATCHEE — Local immigration attorney Paula Arno Martinez will give a “know your rights” presentation at Wenatchee Valley College Feb. 15 regarding the implications of President Trump’s executive order related to immigration.

The talk is sponsored by the WVC Student Senate. It happens at Van Tassell Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The presentation includes time for questions and answers.

Arno Martinez is a staff attorney for Colectiva Legal del Pueblo (Community Legal Collective), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit provider of…