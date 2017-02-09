The Wenatchee World

New hospital enthusiasts to gather

by K.C. Mehaffey
Business, Health
CHELAN — Chelan Valley residents are invited to a kick-off campaign at 11 a.m. on Saturday to gather support to build a new Lake Chelan Community Hospital.

Citizens for a New Hospital Now will host speeches, offer information and provide hot chocolate and cookies at the site of the proposed new $44.5 million hospital, across from Walmart in the Apple Blossom Center, just off Highway 97A.

The campaign needs 60 percent approval from voters for a $20 million bond request in a special election on April 25. The rest of the money to build the hospital will come from donations and a loan.

On Saturday, those gathered will attempt to outline the footprint of the proposed building with a human chain, and get aerial photos using a drone.

More information about the hospital proposal is available at newhospitalnow.com.

Reach K.C. Mehaffey at 509-997-2512 or . Read her blog An Apple a Day or follow her on Twitter at @KCMehaffeyWW.

