Open house planned for new Columbia River recreation area

WENATCHEE — The public is invited to view the plans and help choose a name for the new recreation area taking shape on 26 acres of former state Department of Transportation land just south of the Odabashian Bridge in Douglas County.

The Chelan County PUD will host two open houses. The first, Feb. 15, is in the Chelan PUD Auditorium, 327 N. Wenatchee Ave. The second is Feb. 16 in the Douglas County Public Service Building, 140 19th St. Northwest.…