Phillip W. ‘Phil’ Lancaster

Ice Storm Warning issued February 09 at 3:19AM PST until February 09 at 12:00PM PST by NWS

.A moist and cold low pressure system currently moving through the region will bring a mixture of rain/snow and freezing rain to parts of the region. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued an Ice Storm Warning...which is in effect until noon PST today. The Winter

Today Hi35 ° Wintry Mix then Chance Wintry Mix

Tonight Lo30 ° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Hi38 ° Partly Sunny

Friday Night Lo27 ° Partly Cloudy

Saturday Hi38 ° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night Lo24 ° Partly Cloudy

Sunday Hi35 ° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night Lo25 ° Patchy Fog

Monday Hi35 ° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny