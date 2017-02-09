Phillip W. ‘Phil’ Lancaster
Phillip W. “Phil” Lancaster, 59, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
