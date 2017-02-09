Quincy grad directs top Super Bowl ad

QUINCY — Cole Webley made a filmmaker’s version of a Super Bowl touchdown last week.

The 2001 Quincy High School grad directed an immigration-themed commercial sponsored by Pennsylvania-based construction supply company 84 Lumber, which started getting national attention and acclaim even before the kick off.

It didn’t come entirely as a surprise, Webley said.

“Immigration is a hot topic. We assumed it would start a conversation. People have suggested the commercial courted controversy. I disagree. Is it so controversial to…