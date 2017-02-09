The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Monday

Hi35° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Quincy grad directs top Super Bowl ad

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

QUINCY — Cole Webley made a filmmaker’s version of a Super Bowl touchdown last week.

The 2001 Quincy High School grad directed an immigration-themed commercial sponsored by Pennsylvania-based construction supply company 84 Lumber, which started getting national attention and acclaim even before the kick off.

It didn’t come entirely as a surprise, Webley said.

“Immigration is a hot topic. We assumed it would start a conversation. People have suggested the commercial courted controversy. I disagree. Is it so controversial to…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 