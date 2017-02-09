Robert F. Kennedy’s son announces run for governor of Illinois

CHICAGO — Businessman Chris Kennedy, a member of the Kennedy family political dynasty, officially announced his campaign for governor of Illinois in 2018 on Wednesday.

After months of speculation, the Democratic candidate will formally file paperwork with the Illinois State Board of Elections on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from campaign officials.

Kennedy, son of former U.S. senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former president John F. Kennedy, will run against Illinois’ current Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and…