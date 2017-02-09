Second semi slides into in Columbia River

ORONDO — A semi truck crashed into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon on Highway 2/97 south of Orondo, spilling its load of apples into the water.

The semi was westbound about 1:05 p.m. when it lost control near milepost 135, according to Trooper Brian Moore, a spokesman with the Washington State Patrol.

The semi took out about 100 yards of guardrail, slid down an embankment and into the river, Moore said. Only the truck cab’s roof remained above the water.

The driver was uninjured, but extremely cold, Moore said. No other vehicles were involved.

This is the second semi-truck to slide into the Columbia River this week. A semi carrying a trailer, also filled with apples, went into the river Monday south of Vantage. The trailer detached and floated downstream until it ran aground on a sandbar where it remained Thursday.

The semi that crashed Thursday was pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with apples, thousands of which were floating in the river, according to Moore. The trailer appears to still be connected to the truck, Moore said.

The truck is also leaking about 100 gallons of diesel.

Chelan County PUD was on scene with a boom to contain the fuel, Moore said. He added that the state Department of Ecology was also expected at the scene.

The highway’s westbound lane, which actually runs south in this section of road, was closed Thursday afternoon, Moore said.