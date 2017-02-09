The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Monday

Hi35° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Second semi slides into in Columbia River

by Pete O'Cain
Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

World photo/Mike Bonnicksen

A Chelan County PUD crew uses a boat to put a fuel containment boom into the Columbia River around a semi-truck that crashed on Thursday afternoon about five miles south of Orondo.

photo
Buy this photo

ORONDO — A semi truck crashed into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon on Highway 2/97 south of Orondo, spilling its load of apples into the water.

The semi was westbound about 1:05 p.m. when it lost control near milepost 135, according to Trooper Brian Moore, a spokesman with the Washington State Patrol.

The semi took out about 100 yards of guardrail, slid down an embankment and into the river, Moore said. Only the truck cab’s roof remained above the water.

The driver was uninjured, but extremely cold, Moore said. No other vehicles were involved.

This is the second semi-truck to slide into the Columbia River this week. A semi carrying a trailer, also filled with apples, went into the river Monday south of Vantage. The trailer detached and floated downstream until it ran aground on a sandbar where it remained Thursday.

The semi that crashed Thursday was pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with apples, thousands of which were floating in the river, according to Moore. The trailer appears to still be connected to the truck, Moore said.

The truck is also leaking about 100 gallons of diesel.

Chelan County PUD was on scene with a boom to contain the fuel, Moore said. He added that the state Department of Ecology was also expected at the scene.

The highway’s westbound lane, which actually runs south in this section of road, was closed Thursday afternoon, Moore said. 

Reach Pete O'Cain at 509-664-7152 or . Follow him on Twitter at @PeterOCain.

Advertisements

 