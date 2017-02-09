The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Monday

Hi35° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Speedy additions could make M’s outfield dynamic

by By Ryan DivishThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

Similar to some of the “resolutionaries” in your local gym for the first few weeks of January, the Mariners set a goal of becoming faster and more athletic with their roster the last two offseasons.

For general manager Jerry Dipoto, that plan was partially met with minimal improvement in 2016. But going into this season, the Mariners are poised to have one of their most athletic and best defensive outfields in recent memory.

Then again, looking back at the previous…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 