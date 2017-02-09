The accolades just keep coming for Zags’ point guard Williams-Goss

The honors are stacking Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss.

The junior guard was named to the Naismith Trophy top 30 list, released by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday. The award is presented to college basketball’s player of the year.

Williams-Goss leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.6 points per game), assists (4.8) and steals (1.7). He previously made the Wooden Award late season top 20 list and he’s a finalist for the Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard.

Williams-Goss was also…