The Wenatchee World

Weather:

31°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo30° Mostly Cloudy

Friday

Hi38° Partly Sunny

Friday Night

Lo27° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi38° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi35° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Monday

Hi35° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo25° Patchy Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny

The accolades just keep coming for Zags’ point guard Williams-Goss

by .Spokesman-Review
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

The honors are stacking Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss.

The junior guard was named to the Naismith Trophy top 30 list, released by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Thursday. The award is presented to college basketball’s player of the year.

Williams-Goss leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.6 points per game), assists (4.8) and steals (1.7). He previously made the Wooden Award late season top 20 list and he’s a finalist for the Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard.

Williams-Goss was also…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 