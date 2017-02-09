The Planner

Ice Storm Warning issued February 09 at 3:19AM PST until February 09 at 12:00PM PST by NWS
.A moist and cold low pressure system currently moving through the region will bring a mixture of rain/snow and freezing rain to parts of the region. ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued an Ice Storm Warning...which is in effect until noon PST today. The Winter
Overnight
Lo29°
Freezing Rain
Thursday
Hi35°
Wintry Mix then Chance Wintry Mix
Thursday Night
Lo30°
Mostly Cloudy
Friday
Hi38°
Partly Sunny
Friday Night
Lo27°
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Hi38°
Mostly Sunny
Saturday Night
Lo24°
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Hi35°
Partly Sunny
Sunday Night
Lo25°
Patchy Fog
Monday
Hi35°
Patchy Fog then Mostly Sunny