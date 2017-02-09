Weather expert predicts hot, dry summer due to El Nino

SPOKANE — A weather expert who has handed down predictions at the Spokane Ag Expo for three decades says the Inland Northwest can expect a summer that’s hotter and drier than normal.

An emerging El Niño will warm things up and dry them out in coming months, a meteorology expert told farmers Tuesday in Spokane.

Art Douglas, an emeritus professor of meteorology at Creighton University, was the keynote speaker at the opening session of the 40th annual Spokane Ag Expo…