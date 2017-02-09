Will Olympia cut ties with U.S. Bank over oil pipeline?

OLYMPIA — Olympia may follow Seattle’s lead and stop doing business with a bank involved with the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline project in North Dakota.

This week, Seattle became the first major U.S. city to sever financial ties with Wells Fargo over the bank’s role as a lender for the project. That decision calls for ending Seattle’s contract with Wells Fargo — which manages more than $3 billion for the city — upon expiration in 2018 and not making…