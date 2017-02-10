9th Circuit Court refuses to reinstate Trump’s controversial travel ban

In a significant pushback from the judiciary, a federal appeals court decided Thursday to continue blocking enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a Seattle federal judge’s earlier restraining order on the new policy should remain in effect while the judge further examines its legality.

The controversial travel moratorium signed Jan. 27 stirred chaos at airports…