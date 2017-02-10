The Wenatchee World

Weather:

32°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi39° Isolated Showers

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

9th Circuit Court refuses to reinstate Trump’s controversial travel ban

by By Maura Dolan and Jaweed KaleemLos Angeles Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

In a significant pushback from the judiciary, a federal appeals court decided Thursday to continue blocking enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a Seattle federal judge’s earlier restraining order on the new policy should remain in effect while the judge further examines its legality.

The controversial travel moratorium signed Jan. 27 stirred chaos at airports…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 