Alabama attorney general appointed to Sessions’ seat

MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Robert Bentley on Thursday appointed his state’s attorney general to fill the U.S. Senate seat made vacant by Republican Jeff Sessions’ confirmation as the next attorney general of the United States.
Luther Strange, also a Republican, will hold the Senate seat until a special election in 2018. The Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Sessions as attorney general.
…
