Today

Hi39° Isolated Rain/Snow then Isolated Showers

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Alabama attorney general appointed to Sessions’ seat

by Reuters
MONTGOMERY — Alabama Governor Robert Bentley on Thursday appointed his state’s attorney general to fill the U.S. Senate seat made vacant by Republican Jeff Sessions’ confirmation as the next attorney general of the United States.

Luther Strange, also a Republican, will hold the Senate seat until a special election in 2018. The Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm Sessions as attorney general.

