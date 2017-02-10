The Wenatchee World

Weather:

42°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Wednesday

Hi33° Rain Likely

Ballots due on Valentine’s Day

by Nevonne McDaniels
Send to Kindle
Print This

NCW — For those who love to vote, Tuesday’s special election, which falls on Valentine’s Day, is for you. For the rest, the ballots, which were mailed out Jan. 27, must either be postmarked by that day, or are due in ballot boxes by 8 p.m. Feb. 14 just the same.

Check your local auditor’s office for a list of ballot drop-off box locations.

Most voters will be deciding school-related measures, with an annexation here and fire district annexation there.…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 