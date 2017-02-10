Ballots due on Valentine’s Day

NCW — For those who love to vote, Tuesday’s special election, which falls on Valentine’s Day, is for you. For the rest, the ballots, which were mailed out Jan. 27, must either be postmarked by that day, or are due in ballot boxes by 8 p.m. Feb. 14 just the same.

Check your local auditor’s office for a list of ballot drop-off box locations.

Most voters will be deciding school-related measures, with an annexation here and fire district annexation there.…