Book club to meet Feb. 16

WENATCHEE — The First United Methodist Church Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Beige House on the church campus, 941 Washington St.
February’s selection is “The Coroner’s Lunch” by Colin Cotterill. Copies are available at the Wenatchee Public Library. March’s selection will be “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens.
For more information, contact Sue Neff at csneff3@msn.com.
