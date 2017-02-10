The Wenatchee World

Bucks F Parker out for season with torn ACL

by World news services
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season, the Bucks announced Thursday.

The seriousness of the injury was confirmed during an MRI exam on Thursday. Parker will require surgery and is expected to be sidelined for approximately 12 months.

This marks the second time Parker has torn the ACL in his left knee. His rookie season ended after 25 games when he suffered a similar injury…

