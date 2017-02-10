Commercial curbside recycling suspended in Manson

MANSON — Chelan County has suspended the free curbside, commercial recycling service it has long provided for businesses in the town of Manson.

Officials are looking for an alternative, but it likely won’t be free.

Grant funding for the curbside service in Manson has ended, Jill FitzSimmons, spokeswoman for Chelan County Public Works, said Friday.

The value of the recycled materials collected from Manson businesses has also declined over the years, making the commercial service too costly.

The county is…