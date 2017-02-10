Contractor tabbed for Saddle Rock project

WENATCHEE — Saddle Rock Trail is going mainstream. Well, its parking lot is, anyhow.
The trail, located at the end of Circle Street, is one of the most popular in the area, but space for parking doesn’t meet the demand. So the city of Wenatchee is adding dozens of parking spaces.
The city put the project out to bid Jan. 16. On Thursday, City Council selected Hurst Construction to carry out construction.
At $695,235, Hurst’s was the lowest of seven…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.