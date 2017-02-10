Conway is ‘counseled’ for pitching Ivanka’s product line

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kellyanne Conway, a top aide to President Donald Trump, has been “counseled” for making a sales pitch for Ivanka Trump’s product line during a television interview conducted from the White House briefing room.

The endorsement Thursday morning by Conway raised ethical and legal questions, giving the appearance that she was using the White House to further the Trump family’s commercial interests.

“Kellyanne has been counseled and that’s all we’re going to go into,” White House press secretary…