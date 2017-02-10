The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Isolated Rain/Snow then Isolated Showers

Tonight

Lo24° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi39° Mostly Sunny

Saturday Night

Lo21° Partly Cloudy then Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Patchy Freezing Fog then Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Monday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Monday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Tuesday

Hi33° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo26° Partly Cloudy

Conway is ‘counseled’ for pitching Ivanka’s product line

by Noah BiermanTribune Washington Bureau
Send to Kindle
Print This

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kellyanne Conway, a top aide to President Donald Trump, has been “counseled” for making a sales pitch for Ivanka Trump’s product line during a television interview conducted from the White House briefing room.

The endorsement Thursday morning by Conway raised ethical and legal questions, giving the appearance that she was using the White House to further the Trump family’s commercial interests.

“Kellyanne has been counseled and that’s all we’re going to go into,” White House press secretary…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 