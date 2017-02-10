The Wenatchee World

Employment readiness class offered by Serve Wenatchee Valley

by Lindsay Francis
WENATCHEE — Serve Wenatchee Valley will hold a free eight-week employment readiness class from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays in March and April at Cornerstone Christian Church, 12 N. Chelan Ave.

The class will teach resume-writing skills, interviewing techniques, character development and other employment skills.

The organization is looking for volunteers who would serve as mentors for students during the class.

For more information, contact Bob Shepard at 663-4673.

